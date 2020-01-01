NEWS Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to lead Michael Bay's new ambulance thriller Newsdesk Share with :





Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to star in Michael Bay's new action thriller Ambulance.



The 39-year-old actor is circling a role in the director's upcoming blockbuster, which is a remake of the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen, according to Deadline.



The original psychological thriller followed the story of two brothers who decide to commit a robbery to pay for their dying mother's medical bills. However, they're forced to steal an ambulance during their getaway, and it's a race against time when they realise a patient dying from a heart condition is already in the vehicle.



Bay is currently fast-tracking the project, which is reportedly inspired by '90s action thrillers such as Speed and Bad Boys, and plans to begin filming in January.



The filmmaker and producer is also in the process of approaching other actors to star alongside Gyllenhaal in the movie.



Chris Fedak is penning the script based on the Danish movie, which was directed and co-written by Laurits Munch-Petersen. Further plot details are being kept under wraps, and it's not yet been confirmed if the remake will follow the story of the original.



According to IMDb, the premise of Ambulancen was based on three rules: it must take place in one location; it must be told in real-time; and there can only be four characters.



It's been a busy year for Bay, as he served as producer on the Covid-19 lockdown thriller Songbird, which was one of the first movies to be shot during the ongoing pandemic, among other producing projects. He’s also directing upcoming flick Robopocalypse.



Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal has reunited with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua for the thriller The Guilty, which is currently filming in Los Angeles, and also signed up to star in Denis Villeneuve's HBO miniseries The Son.