Luca Guadagnino: 'Suspiria was a disaster at the box office'

Luca Guadagnino believes it would be impossible for him to make his planned Suspiria sequel after the first film "made absolutely nothing" at the box office.



The supernatural horror, inspired by Dario Argento's 1977 classic of the same name, starred Dakota Johnson as an American woman who enrols at a prestigious dance academy in Berlin, Germany, run by a coven of witches, led by Tilda Swinton.



The Call Me By Your Name director spoke openly about his plans to make a sequel, with him even revealing that the film's original title was Suspiria: Part One ahead of its debut at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.



When asked in a recent interview by The Film Stage about his plans for the follow-up, Guadagnino got candid about his movie's box office performance and the likelihood of a sequel.



"How? How, my dear? The movie made absolutely nothing. It was a disaster at the box office," Guadagnino stated. "I know that people are liking it more and more now. I loved making that movie. It's very dear to me. But writer David Kajganich and I had really conceived it as the first half of a bigger story.



"Sequels are an attitude of the soul. You want to do things because you want to spend time with people that you love, the actors you love, the writers you love.... with Suspiria, I can tell you that in part two, the storyline was layered in five different time zones and spaces. One of these was (Swinton's character) Helena Markos being a charlatan woman in the year 1200 in Scotland, and how she got the secret of longevity."



Suspiria, also starring Mia Goth and Chloe Grace Moretz, cost around $20 million (£15 million) to make and only made $7.7 million (£5.8 million) at the global box office.