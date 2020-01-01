NEWS Zazie Beetz has joined the cast of 'Bullet Train' Newsdesk Share with :





The 29-year-old actress will join Brad Pitt in the David Leitch directed movie, which is based on the Japanese Novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka.



'Bullet Train' tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan.



According to Variety, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji have also joined the cast and the script will be written by Zak Olkewicz.



Leitch - who helmed 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' - and his wife Kelly McCormick will produce the film, through their company 87North, as will Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick, while Brittany Morrissey will executive produce.



Beetz - who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in TV series 'Atlanta - has previously starred in 'Nine Days', 'The Joker', 'Deadpool 2' and 'Lucy in the Sky'.



She is currently filming Jeymes Samuel’s 'The Harder They Fall'.



Brad - who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - is attached to co-star with Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s movie 'Babylon'.



However, production on that movie has been pushed back to 2021, leaving room in his schedule for 'Bullet Train'.