Rebel Wilson knew legal career wasn't going to happen with Space Law elective

Rebel Wilson knew she wasn't going to pursue a career in the legal field after choosing to focus on Space Law at university.

The Pitch Perfect star boasts degrees in both arts and law, and could make use of her legal background should she ever turn her back on Hollywood.

"International movie stardom may not happen for you, you always gotta have back-up options" Rebel contemplated on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Although she explained that she "could be a lawyer at any moment if movies didn't work out - I could just go back and... help prosecute criminals," Rebel admitted her speciality probably wouldn't help her get a job.

"I actually specialised in Space Law, which is this new frontier because (I thought) at some point space tourism would become a big thing and people might colonise the moon, and what do you do if that happens?" she said.

"So I thought that would be a fun elective to take, and I knew at that point, maybe I wouldn't be a real lawyer!" she laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rebel recounted how she decided to become an actress, telling Drew Barrymore she suffered from malaria while working as a youth ambassador in South Africa, and experienced a fever dream of her ambition.

“I had this hallucination that I was an actress and then I won an Academy Award,” she shared.

“That just made me go into acting,” she revealed.