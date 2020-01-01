NEWS Anya Taylor-Joy left her windows open for Peter Pan Newsdesk Share with :





Anya Taylor-Joy had such a crush on Peter Pan as a kid she slept with her windows open in the hope the boy who never grew up would swoop in.



The Queen's Gambit star confessed she had fallen in love with J.M. Barrie's literary hero after watching Disney's 1953 animated movie when she was younger.



"It's still ongoing," Anya tells U.S. daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson of her obsession with Pan. "I did (leave the windows open) when I was a kid... I did that for months. I was convinced he was coming."



In the classic tale, Peter Pan visits the Darling children – Wendy, John and Michael – by flying into their bedroom via a window.



Anya even compared his hairstyle to her character Beth Harmon in her hit Netflix drama, The Queen's Gambit.



"I hadn't thought about that, but they have the same hair colour and cut... I loved him. Still do," she quipped.



But Peter's not the only British boy in a book who has had a big impact on Anya's life - another one helped her learn English when she moved to the U.K. from Argentina, when she was six.



"I just because enamoured with reading," she remembers. "There was this library in my school and I so desperately wanted to be able to access that world. So my uncle taught me to read, reading Harry Potter books, so those people were my first friends really."