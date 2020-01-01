NEWS Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is a mum Newsdesk Share with :





Former Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is a first-time mum.

The 24-year-old actress, who played Alison DiLaurentis on TV, welcomed a baby boy last week (06Nov20).



"One week ago today our lives changed forever," Sasha wrote on Instagram on Friday. "After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall. We are absolutely in love with him and we still can't believe he's ours."



Hendrix is the first child for Sasha and her husband Hudson Sheaffer, who tied the knot in Ireland back in 2018.



She announced her pregnancy back in May, and revealed the exciting news on Instagram on her and Hudson's two-year wedding anniversary.



"We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy than on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time)," Sasha wrote.



Pieterse completes a trilogy of Pretty Little Liars new mums - co-stars Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario have also given birth in the last two years.



Sasha previously shared her concerns about her fertility as she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and said her pregnancy was a blessing.



"Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous," she said back in July. "A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it's been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves."