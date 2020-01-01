NEWS Stanley Tucci almost broke character during every scene with Anne Hathaway in The Witches Newsdesk Share with :





Stanley Tucci struggled to keep his composure while filming The Witches with Anne Hathaway.



The 59-year-old plays hotel manager Mr. Stringer in Robert Zemeckis' remake of the 1990 original, and he revealed he was so overjoyed to star opposite the likes of Hathaway and Octavia Spencer for the fantasy flick that he couldn't contain his joy.



When asked if he broke character by laughing during a scene with the Oscar-winning women, Tucci told Collider: "Just about every one. I mean, even with Octavia too, she's so funny, with those big gorgeous eyes, she's just brilliant. I laughed all the time."



He was also asked to give his verdict on Hathaway's interpretation of the Grand High Witch, which was played by Anjelica Huston in the 1990 original, and said his The Devil Wears Prada co-star had blown him away.



"I loved it. I loved it. I was so happy with what she was doing and the choices she made. I know she was a bit nervous at first, but she didn't need to be," Tucci shared.



He was also full of praise for director Zemeckis, and said the filmmaker had found the right tone on set, which made him thoroughly enjoy the filming experience.



"He’s somebody who knows how to shape things so well and find the correct tone. He’s also just the nicest guy, too," Tucci explained. "And, you know, when you watch somebody who’s so sort of masterful like that, like (Steven) Spielberg is, they just seem to be doing it without thinking and it’s pretty impressive to watch.



"But all the pieces have to come together and I think they did on this with hair and make-up, and costume, and everything.”



The Witches is available to watch on video on-demand services now.