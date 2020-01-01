NEWS Michael Madsen first star honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony since Covid shutdown Newsdesk Share with :





Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen became one of the few stars to be celebrated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020 when he was saluted with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday.



The 63-year-old and his third wife, DeAnna, took part in a socially-distanced event marking his long film and TV career.



Madsen was the first star to be honoured on Hollywood Boulevard since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March, locking down the film industry for months.



The actor has more than 160 film credits to his name, and has become well known as one of Quentin Tarantino's regular collaborators, starring in The Hateful Eight, Kill Bill, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Reservoir Dogs for the director.



Earlier this year, Madsen revealed in an interview with the Independent how Tarantino had always championed him, even when faced with opposition from Hollywood's most formidable producer - the disgraced Harvey Weinstein.



“Harvey never liked me,” he stated. “I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not.”