Lindsay Lohan plots Broadway stint and Ryan Murphy collaboration as she lists acting dreams





Lindsay Lohan wants to return to acting by starring in a Ryan Murphy TV drama and hitting the Broadway stage.



The Mean Girls star dished about her dream roles on Listen to Me, The OG Mama D Podcast With Dina Lohan And Chanel Omari, co-hosted by her mum.



"I would definitely consider Broadway," Lindsay said, recalling her stint onstage in London as the star of the 2014 revival of David Mamet's Speed-The-Plow.



"We were talking about bringing that to Broadway or off-Broadway and I'm not sure what happened with it, but I would definitely do Broadway."



Mamet's acclaimed play originally ran on Broadway in 1988 with Madonna among the cast.



Lindsay also opened up about a return to TV after a one-season reality show, which revolved around her beach club in Greece, and her turn as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia, revealing she'd love to work with American Horror Story creator Murphy again after making a guest appearance in his show Glee.



"I love everything Ryan Murphy but (new Netflix drama) Ratched was amazing," the 34-year-old added. "He's someone I would love to work with. I did Glee quickly with him but I would love to do a full series or movie with him even."