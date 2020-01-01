NEWS Simon Pegg and Quentin Tarantino laughed about Star Trek 'feud' Newsdesk Share with :





Simon Pegg and Quentin Tarantino are friendly again after their reported feud over the next Star Trek movie.



Last year, the director shared his frustration at comments the British actor had made about him helming the fourth instalment of the rebooted sci-fi franchise.



Pegg, who has portrayed Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott since J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek reboot in 2009, said back in 2018 that while "everyone sort of assumes it’s gonna be like Pulp Fiction in space", he assured fans that it wouldn't be anything like his previous films.



However, the director was seemingly irked by his comments, and criticised Pegg while speaking with Deadline last year, saying the Hot Fuzz star "doesn’t know anything about what’s going on".



Pegg has since kept silent on the matter, but addressed it in a recent interview with Radio Times, and blamed their falling out on a simple misunderstanding.



“I was just saying the opposite of what people were assuming it was going to be. Then I heard this story that Quentin was mad at me!" he explained. "Actually, I saw him at a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood thing. I was like ‘You’re not mad at me, are you?’ He was like, ‘No, man, no! The press are blowing it all out of proportion!’ We had a good laugh about it.”



He also touched upon the possibility of Tarantino directing the fourth Star Trek movie, and confessed he wasn't sure if the film was even going ahead.



“I honestly don’t know. I know Quentin’s treatment is somewhat in the wind... It would be fantastic. But whether or not it happens, I don’t know," Pegg mused.