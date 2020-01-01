Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale starring in musical comedy Seriously Red

Real-life couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale are starring in musical comedy Seriously Red.

The Bridesmaids actress and The Irishman star are currently in Byrne's native Australia shooting the project, which marks the first feature from her production company Dollhouse Pictures, according to Deadline.

They form part of the ensemble cast alongside Australian actress Krew Boylan, who also wrote the screenplay, and The Dirt's Daniel Webber. Gracie Otto is directing the film, which is being shot in Northern Rivers in New South Wales.

The "rowdy and rambunctious" musical comedy centres on Boylan's Red, who is at a crossroads in her life and decides to quit her nine-to-five career in real estate and become a Dolly Parton impersonator.

The plot synopsis continues: "After misreading her work party's dress code, Red tumbles outta bed into a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in her wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator. Red has to lose herself in order to find herself. As Dolly Parton says, 'Be Yourself Because Everyone is taken.'"

Parton's songs form the backbone of Seriously Red, which will also feature music from notable artists and as well as re-recordings. It's not known who Byrne and Cannavale will play and if their parts require singing.

"Seriously Red is created by an extraordinary all-female filmmaking team, which at Arclight Films we are proud to always champion," Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton said. "The film is a fun, upbeat celebration of women and their journey to self-acceptance. It's a powerful film that appeals to worldwide distributors who understand that audiences will immediately fall in love with the story, the beautifully drawn characters... and the music!"

This isn't the first time Byrne and Cannavale, who have been in a relationship since 2012, have starred alongside each other. They've previously done so with the Annie remake and drama Adult Beginners in 2014, as well as the 2015 Melissa McCarthy action-comedy Spy.