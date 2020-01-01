NEWS Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise targeted by PETA for Tom the Turkey campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise have been recruited to help PETA bosses spare Tom the Turkey this Thanksgiving.



The movie stars are among the nine top Toms who have been sent letters and vegan gift baskets in the hope they'll help animal activists promote a meat-free Thanksgiving next week.



The packages will also include photos of turkeys PETA chiefs are hoping to save as part of a 'ThanksVegan' campaign.



"Pardon us, Tom, but Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we need to talk turkey," the letters begin. "Considering all that we've been through this year, just about everyone recognizes that it's time to make a significant change for human health, the environment, and animals."



The letters go on to explain how vegan feasts save millions of baby turkeys from being slaughtered, combat climate change, fight world hunger, and prevent future pandemics.



To help the Toms make the switch, PETA is sending them all a basket packed with a vegan turkey roast, stuffing, gravy, carrot cake cookies, and more.



Joining Hanks and Cruise on PETA's list of Toms are sportsman Tom Brady, Tom Selleck, Tommy Lee Jones and designers Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger.



"Please pardon Tom for Thanksgiving by leaving dead turkeys out of your holiday plans, and instead gobble vegetables and other healthful, plant-based vegan foods," concludes the long note.