Stephen Dorff's romance hopes with Elizabeth Hurley halted by coronavirus crisis

Stephen Dorff fears the coronavirus pandemic has cost him a potential romance with Elizabeth Hurley.



The True Detective star publicly flirted with the British beauty back in December 2019, when they were both guests on Watch What Happens Live, and as he returned to the U.S. talk show on Tuesday, Dorff was quizzed by host Andy Cohen about the clear chemistry between the pair.



"I was trying to hook you up with Elizabeth Hurley last time you were on the show, did anything ever come of that?" Cohen asked, to which Dorff responded, "We spoke a couple times, she's really nice. (But) then the world kinda changed and I haven't been over in the U.K. (sic)."



He then confirmed they had exchanged numbers after the show, and confessed he still had "a crush" on Hurley.



However, Dorff, who insists he is "pretty single" despite admitting to "seeing a girl", has been encouraged not to give up hope of romancing Hurley because they share another mutual acquaintance - Saved by the Bell actress Elizabeth Berkley, who was a fellow guest on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday.



"She (Hurley) and I are friends, so Stephen, I'll give her a call after this...!" Berkley smiled to her old pal, adding: "I owe you, Stephen, so I'm gonna try to work on this!"



Hurley's famous exes include actor Hugh Grant and former cricket star Shane Warne, while Dorff dated model Charlotte McKinney in 2015, and was previously linked to Pamela Anderson, Alicia Silverstone, and Reese Witherspoon.