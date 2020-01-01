NEWS Sharon Stone is a member of Joe Biden's transition team Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Stone will support U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' transition into office.



The Basic Instinct actress confirmed her new role during a virtual appearance on U.S. TV show Extra.



"I am on the Biden transition team and... would President Biden or Vice President Harris ask me to do something in infectious disease, I would accept a position and I would like to take my lifetime of global experience in infectious disease and really work more specifically now that I have this lifetime of understanding," she told host Billy Bush. "I think now what I really want is to be able to be, as I get into my third act, I really want to be able to be more productive and being of service."



She was asked if watching the U.S. presidential election and U.S. President Donald Trump impeding the transition would ever inspire to run for office, and she replied, "I've been asked to do many things in the breadth of my career. So far, I have not been asked to be in a public position that I felt the bureaucracy wouldn't tie my hands and make me do less than I've been able to do... But should I be asked to be in a public position that would allow me to do more, I would do that."



On Thursday, Stone, a champion of HIV-related organisations such as amfAR, received a lifetime achievement award for leadership in AIDS advocacy at the Treatment Action Group's virtual Research in Action Awards.



Her good friend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was also honoured.