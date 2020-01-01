NEWS Jimmy Fallon reveals his fun pyjama collection Newsdesk Share with :





Jimmy Fallon has collaborated on a new pyjama line for people who miss "dressing up".



The TV host revealed the idea came about during lunch with his friend and collaborator Mickey Drexler, head of Drexler Ventures. The pair then teamed up with Mickey's son Alex Drexler and Somsack Sikhounmuong, co-founders of fashion label Alex Mill, and the result was PJimmies - a line of brightly coloured unisex pyjamas and sleep accessories.



Jimmy hopes the collection will bring a smile to faces following a difficult year.



"People miss dressing up," he said, reports Vogue. "In this day and age, putting on cool PJs can be considered dressing up."



Jimmy found it difficult to buy sleepwear that fits well and has useful pockets, so he wanted to create something both fun and practical.



The TV star recalled his disappointment when even his favourite custom pyjama shop in London let him down during a visit to the U.K.



"The front hole was too saggy and floppy," he explained. "It was just way too big and I realised, there was no love put into these, people have lost the love of pyjamas."



The collection is available on the Alex Mill website and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the charity Feeding America.



Jimmy and the cast and crew from his The Tonight Show celebrated the launch by wearing the multi-coloured stripy pyjamas for a "socially-distanced dance party" on Thursday.



The PJimmies collection also includes a face mask, jumpsuit, beanie hat, socks, shorts, and an eye mask for sleeping.



"At Alex Mill, we think a lot about our day-to-day uniform, but no one was really doing a night-to-night uniform," Sikhounmuong said. "It was an opportunity to do something fun and entertaining with pyjamas."



Jimmy is no stranger to design, having teamed up with Drexler and J.Crew in 2015 to create an iPhone case boasting a pocket square smart enough to show off while wearing a suit jacket.