Kate Mara reflects on working with 'really special' Heath Ledger

Kate Mara has opened up about working with the late Heath Ledger on Brokeback Mountain.



The actress played Alma Jr., the grown-up daughter of Ledger's gay cowboy Ennis Del Mar, in the 2005 critically-acclaimed romantic drama, and she recalled her experience working opposite the beloved Australian star.



"I was 19, but he was only a few years older than me," Mara said during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live After Show with Andy Cohen. "It was pretty crazy. But he was the sweetest thing. That whole experience was really amazing."



Ledger was just 26 when he landed the role of Ennis, who begins a clandestine relationship with fellow cowboy Jack Twist, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.



Towards the end of the film, Mara's character Alma Jr. reunites with her estranged father, as she tells him she's getting married, asks him for his blessing, and invites him to her wedding.



"Even though he was only a couple years older, he really took me under his wing, 'cause I hadn't worked that much. It was really special," Mara sweetly recalled.



Brokeback Mountain, which was directed by Ang Lee, was considered ground-breaking upon its release 15 years ago with its touching depiction of two gay men in a relationship.



Ledger was subsequently nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, while Gyllenhaal was up for Best Supporting Actor.