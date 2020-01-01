NEWS Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Megan Fox and her rapper/actor beau Machine Gun Kelly took their new romance to the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards.



The Transformers beauty hasn't been shy about flaunting her relationship with Kelly, who she began dating over the summer after splitting from her husband, Brian Austin Green.



And on Sunday, the couple made its red carpet debut in Los Angeles, where Fox served as a guest presenter and Kelly was among the performers.



The actress stunned in a dark green asymmetrical top and short skirt, while Kelly showed off his tattooed torso in a low cut white top with matching pants.



The stars met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Fox recently confessed it was love at first sight.



"I looked into his eyes (and) I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she told Nylon magazine. "My heart shattered immediately."



"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."