Meryl Streep raps about Michelle Obama in The Prom movie

Meryl Streep raps about Michelle Obama in a brand new track from her movie musical The Prom.

The star performs the original song Wear Your Crown in the flick, also starring Nicole Kidman and James Corden among other big names, with the Mamma Mia! star spitting bars about the former FLOTUS.

"Gotta wear your crown or your tiara/Now is the time to bust out the mascara / Who needs shade, there's nothing dullah," Meryl raps. "We're living life in full technicolour / But if your sparkle starts to fade/Go out and start your own parade."

"And if somebody starts in with new drama / Just go high like Michelle Obama," she adds in the tune, which was written during post-production because director Ryan Murphy decided the movie needed to "end on a high".

Co-songwriter Adam Anders told USA Today they wrote a female-empowerment pop/Broadway hybrid "that would encompass all of the emotions of the film, but wrap it all in an uptempo banger you can dance to".

"Of course, we had to do this all during Covid, so it all had to happen via Zoom sessions as we were locked down," he assured.

The Prom is due to hit Netflix on 11 December.