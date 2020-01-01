NEWS Anya Taylor-Joy: 'I'm not beautiful enough to be in films' Newsdesk Share with :





Anya Taylor-Joy has confessed she doesn't think she's "beautiful enough to be in films".



The Queen's Gambit actress' distinctive looks have landed her a modelling contract and many roles in films and TV shows, but despite this, she believes she's "weird-looking" and not beautiful enough to be a leading lady on screen.



"I have never and I don't think I will ever think of myself as beautiful," the 24-year-old confessed, according to The Sun. "I don't think I'm beautiful enough to be in films. It sounds pathetic and my boyfriend warns me people will think I'm an absolute d**k for saying these things, but I just think I'm weird-looking.



"I won't go to the cinema to watch my own film, I'll watch it before. The beauty of being in your own skin is that you don't have to look at your own face."



The actress, who is dating celebrity photographer Ben Seed, was discovered by modelling scout Sarah Doukas walking outside London department store Harrods when she was 16 and was signed to Storm Models the following day. Through her modelling work, she landed herself an acting agent and had a breakthrough in 2015's The Witch. She has since starred in Split, Glass, The New Mutants, Peaky Blinders, and Emma.



Anya also admitted in the interview that she had a panic attack about playing Emma Woodhouse in the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma earlier this year because she didn't think her looks fit the part.



"I genuinely had a panic attack on Emma because I thought, 'I am the first ugly Emma and I can't do this', because the first line in the movie is, 'I'm handsome, clever and rich,'" she recalled.