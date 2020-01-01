NEWS Kristen Stewart tried to 'keep up' with Daniel Levy in 'Happiest Season' Newsdesk Share with :





The 30-year-old star - who plays Abby in writer and director Clea DuVall's romantic comedy - loved the dynamic between herself and the 'Schitt's Creek' actor, who takes on the role of her character's friend John.



She told Variety: "Hats off to Clea for seeing the potential of that dynamic, and then also to Dan’s energy being something that’s easy to be uplifted by.



"I have a tendency to be slow, emotionally speaking. I don’t know if it’s because I’m nervous — or who the f*** knows — but I sometimes will bog things down a little bit.



"In a comedy, that is just no good. And I couldn’t do that with him! I just felt like I wanted to keep up."



The movie follows Abby's plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper Caldwell (Mackenzie Davis) at the latter's family party over the festive season.



However, Harper hasn't come out to her more conservative parents yet.



Meanwhile, Stewart admitted some scenes felt more "historical", as if the film was putting "a little flag in there" by making something significant.



Reflecting on her scenes with Levy, she added: "The moment he looks at me and describes his coming out story and encourages me to see how hard it can be from a different perspective — it feels historical.



"I’m like, we’re in a movie, but also f*** the movie! We’re in 2020, and watching him say that in that scene just feels like so different and cool.



"I feel so lucky to have been around him. In that moment, it’s like a rare opportunity to feel like — s***, we definitely put a little flag in there."