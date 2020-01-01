NEWS Hilary Duff's husband entertains kids while she quarantines in basement Newsdesk Share with :





Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is keeping their kids busy while the actress quarantines after being exposed to Covid-19.



The couple, which is currently expecting its second child together, shares two-year-old daughter Banks, while Hilary is also mum to son Luca, eight, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.



Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hilary posted a series of cute photos showing what Matthew and the kids are doing while she's self-isolating.



The Lizzie McGuire star started the series of posts by sharing a video of her sipping her iced coffee while opening her eyes wide for the camera.



"I'm losing it," Hilary captioned the next video, in which she tried to imitate her dog's sounds, adding, "Trying really hard with these sounds... nothing."



In later snaps, Matthew is seen out and about with Luca and Banks, with the star penning in the caption: "My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door.



"I finally threatened to run upstairs... break quarantine and breathe all over them so they have to have me back... so then they left an apple pie... candle."



She went on to post a photo of her salad, writing, "This green behavior is strictly for the health of my unborn child."

Hilary revealed over the weekend that she's currently in isolation from friends and family after possibly coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.



"Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML (f**k my life)," she captioned a photo of herself looking annoyed.