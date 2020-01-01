Michael B. Jordan planning to launch OnlyFans account dedicated to his moustache

Newly-crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan is launching an account on the adult site OnlyFans dedicated to his facial hair.

The Black Panther star has been embracing a more hirsute look during the Covid lockdown and he is now eager to show it off.

"I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair, where I didn't have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that," he told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow.

"His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon - eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff. It's going to get wild."

Now the actor is using his new look for a good cause, by teaming with bosses at the fan subscription service.

"I'm actually going to start one (an OnlyFans account) but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there's been so many businesses and schools that shut down," he added.

Jordan will join stars like Tyga, Cardi B, Bella Thorne and Amber Rose, who have also shared special content to the platform.