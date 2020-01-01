Hugh Grant: 'Touching food disgusts me'

Actor Hugh Grant is struggling with his new cooking hobby - because he finds the idea of touching food "disgusting".

The British actor has been enjoying testing his skills in the kitchen in recent months, but admits he would rather not serve up his culinary efforts.

"I don't like touching food," the Notting Hill star told Live with Kelly and Ryan. "It's disgusting."

Hugh says he only realised his love for life in the kitchen, when he and his wife were forced into Covid-19 lockdown with a mild case of the virus.

He explained, "It was a mild flu and then this weird thing where you lose your taste, but it was lockdown and I was doing the cooking for the first time in 30 years - and none of my food tastes of anything anyway, so we didn't notice that we didn't have any taste for days and days."

Hugh's dinners were "mainly baked potatoes" and things didn't go well when he tried to get more adventurous.

"I did have a go at a chicken and it came out very badly wrong," he cringes, but insists he is pressing on with his efforts.

"I like being in the kitchen now. I like to put on an apron, I like the glass of wine," he beams. "I don't mind tossing, frying the onions a bit, that's fine."