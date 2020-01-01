NEWS Margot Robbie struggles with Thanksgiving dish Newsdesk Share with :





Margot Robbie says her favourite Thanksgiving dish usually "goes up in flames" when she tries to make it.



The Suicide Squad actress might be Australian, but she loves the annual American feast and the challenge of cooking something special for get-togethers with friends.



But she admits she has never been able to perfect a traditional yam casserole, which is topped with marshmallows and baked in the oven.



"I didn't grow up with Thanksgiving or the food that goes with it, but every year I try and I try and it, literally and figuratively, goes up in flames," she tells E! Online. "Marshmallows! They're so flammable!"



This isn’t the first time Margot has struggled to cook sweet potatoes over the holiday season.



In 2018, the star recalled another culinary disaster involving the starchy root vegetable, but she vowed not to let it deter her.



“Last year for our Friendsgiving, all the ‘orphans’ in town, we just (cooked) a big feast,” she told USA Today. “I was in charge of the yams and I lit them on fire.



“It was terrible. So this year we’re dividing up who’s cooking what and I was like, ‘I’d really like to give the yams a go again!'”