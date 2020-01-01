NEWS Stephen Dorff: 'As long as Jack Nicholson likes my work I don't care with critics think' Newsdesk Share with :





Stephen Dorff is only interested in reviews of his work if they come from his pal Jack Nicholson.



The actor still keeps in touch with his reclusive Blood and Wine co-star, who is gracious enough to offer up his viewpoint on all his younger friend's TV series and films.



"On (TV series) True Detective, he's watched it twice and he breaks it down for me. To me, there's no critic I care about more in the world than Jack Nicholson," Stephen explains in a new SAG Conversations interview.



"If Jack gives me his thumbs up you can write every bad review you want! That's all I care about... He's somebody that's been a really good friend."



Stephen admits he was initially worried about appearing alongside the Hollywood legend in the 1997 thriller. However, the pair developed such a close bond that Stephen says Jack has since become an important figure in his life.



"I was nervous hanging with him personally and I was nervous working with him," he explained. "But we bonded in such a way that he's still kind of, to me, the smartest man I've ever met in this business.



"He's my favourite actor and somebody that I can't replace and I never will be able to."