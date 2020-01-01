NEWS Craig Fairbrass felt 'Muscle' came at the Newsdesk Share with :





The 56-year-old star plays personal trainer Terry in the psychological thriller as he gradually takes over the life of unhappy office worker Simon (Cavan Clerkin) and feels that the project gave him the opportunity to tackle some meaty material.



Craig said: "Muscle came at exactly the right time for me. I was going through a tough time as an actor and I was looking for something a little bit more complex to give myself a platform to show what I could do."



Fairbrass – whose previous credits include appearances in TV shows 'EastEnders' and 'London's Burning', whilst on the big screen he starred with Sylvester Stallone in 1993 action blockbuster 'Cliffhanger' and played Pat Tate in the 'Rise of the Footsoldier' English crime franchise – confessed that he has "never shied away" from being typecast in action roles but was left frustrated with the direction of his career at times.



He explained: "I've always worked and I've never shied away from being typecast, because it's better than not working, do you know what I'm saying?



"It's when you know deep down in your soul that you have more to offer, but sometimes you just keep getting put into those situations and playing those same roles."



Craig also revealed that 'Muscle' is more "arty" than a typical gangster flick but feels that his fans will enjoy the movie.



He told The Guardian newspaper: "What I've learned is that most people regardless of background probably appreciate a good film.



"I've got a very eclectic taste when it comes to movies. I love art-house films, I love gangster movies. I mean, don't get me wrong, it's a little bit highbrow, Muscle. It is a bit arty at times, you know what I mean? The black and white, the style of it, the pacing. But I really think that a large part of the fan base will like it."