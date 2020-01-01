NEWS Anya Taylor-Joy's hair and make-up in 'The Queen's Gambit' needed to tell a story Newsdesk Share with :





The 24-year-old plays chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the hit Netflix drama, which is set during the Cold War era, and hair and make-up artist Daniel Parker explained in chat with British Vogue the beauty looks were "essential" to telling Beth's story, as she evolves from an orphan in the late 1950s to a headstrong, yet troubled, chess genius in the early 1960s.



"She goes from being baby Beth to grown-up Beth. The make-up and hair had to tell that story. They have to age her; to show her becoming more mature," he shared. "It’s the make-up and hair that you see in all the close-ups. If that’s wrong, if it doesn’t move forward correctly, then it won’t work.”



Daniel also shared the famous inspirations behind the finished looks.



“The main inspiration behind Beth’s hair was actress Natalie Wood. You also have Rita Hayworth and Lauren Bacall, and the sleekness and beauty of Grace Kelly," he listed. "It’s a wonderful era – the powdered look, the eyeliner, the lips, the blusher that’s put on really beautifully. It’s perfection without being overly made-up."