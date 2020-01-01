NEWS Lauren London tattooed with love note from Nipsey Hussle Newsdesk Share with :





Lauren London has unveiled a new tattoo inspired by a love note sent to her by her late partner Nipsey Hussle.



The rapper was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March last year, and London was inspired to have a sweet note from the musician, real name Ermias Asghedom, added to her collection of tattoos dedicated to Hussle.



Celebrity tattoo artist Steve Wiebe shared a series of snaps on Instagram of London's new ink and posted a black-and-white picture of him delicately recreating the love letter on her arm.



"2 Lauren you my heart love you more! - Ermias," the note read.



The ink is on the opposite arm to London's tattoo of Hussle's face, alongside the words "God will rise." She also has the initials of the rapper's The Marathon Continues mixtape, "TMC", on her left wrist.



The 33-year-old was fatally shot on 31 March 2019, and a man named Eric Holder was subsequently arrested and charged with a count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.



He has denied the charges and awaits trial.



London, who shared four-year-old son Kross Ermias with the musician, has continued to publicly pay tribute to the rapper and activist and honoured Hussle on the first anniversary of his death earlier this year.



"The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this."