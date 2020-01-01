Black Panther Disney Plus screenings to feature Chadwick Boseman tribute

Disney has honoured Chadwick Boseman by adding a montage of the late actor to Black Panther screenings on Disney Plus.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger announced the tribute to social media on Sunday, which would have been Boseman's 44th birthday.

"To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts," he tweeted.

Boseman played T'Challa, King of Wakanda in the movie, becoming revered for his performance as one of the first black superheroes depicted in a big-budget film.

Marvel Entertainment shared the revised opening credits to followers, posting the footage which features images of Chadwick embedded into the Marvel logo artwork, and captioning it with: "Long live the King. #WakandaForever."

The montage comes after Marvel executive Victoria Alonso revealed that producers were still deciding how to proceed with Boseman's role in Black Panther's sequel.

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction," she told Argentinian newspaper, Clarin, adding: "We are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us."

Boseman died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, which he managed to keep hidden from all but a few close family and friends, working during his treatment for the disease.