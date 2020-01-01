Jodie Comer doesn't want to move out of her parents' house

Jodie Comer "just doesn't want" to move out of her parents' house, despite recognising that she needs her "own independence".

Despite being 27 years old and an award-winning actress thanks to her roles in shows such as Doctor Foster and Killing Eve, Jodie still lives in Liverpool, England, with her mum, dad, and younger brother.

And speaking to Britain's Sunday Times Style magazine, Jodie explained that while she recognises she needs her "own space and independence", she can't bring herself to leave.

"I'm definitely looking to move out... (but) I'd live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could," she sighed.

Admitting she loves her mum's home cooking, Jodie was quick to add that her room "doesn't still have a single bed and Winnie-the-Pooh wallpaper".

Elsewhere in the interview, Jodie opened up about her relationship with boyfriend James Burke, who she met this summer as she shot her new movie Free Guy in Boston.

While their romance is still in its early stages, the screen star insisted she didn't know what love was until she met her current beau.

"You know, I would never want to speak badly about people in my past, but yeah, this relationship feels very different. This feels like nothing else. When you actually feel it, you're like, 'Ahhh, so this is what it feels like!'" she said. "And it was special. I was away, it was the height of summer, I was doing this incredible job that was so much fun, it was my first time working in the States. So it was a lot of firsts."

The pair have been doing their best to keep in touch via FaceTime as Jodie stays in Liverpool and James is at his home in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.