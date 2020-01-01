NEWS Johnny Galecki splits from baby mama Newsdesk Share with :





The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki has reportedly split from the mother of his baby son.



Actor Johnny began dating Alaina Meyer, 23, in 2018, but as they prepare to celebrate their boy Avery's first birthday this week, sources tell People.com the couple has parted ways romantically.



However, the exes are said to be working together to continue co-parenting the tot.



Galecki, 45, last shared a photo of the pair with young Avery just after Easter in April, when he captioned the image, "A heartfelt (& belated) Happy Easter from the three of us to you."



Alaina also hasn't posted a photo of the pair on her main Instagram page since Easter, though she has shared plenty of snaps of her and Avery.



He previously dated his Big Bang co-star Kaley Cuoco for two years, while they also played lovers on the show. They ended things in 2009.