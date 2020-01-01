George Clooney had to exit Steven Soderbergh film to keep family safe

George Clooney had to drop out of Steven Soderbergh's latest movie to make sure he didn't bring Covid-19 home and infect his asthmatic son.

The Oscar winner was looking forward to jetting off to make the movie Kill Switch with Don Cheadle and his frequent collaborator, but had to turn the job down for the sake of his family's health.

"I've got a son with asthma," Clooney told Deadline. "It's not like I can just go taking any chances.

"I had to drop out of the Soderbergh film that he was shooting because of that, which was a bummer because it's a great part. It looks like I would have gotten to work with Don Cheadle and everybody again. It really looked like fun."

Kill Switch, which has since been retitled No Sudden Move, features Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, and Matt Damon, among others.

The movie is set in 1950s Detroit and focuses on a gang of criminals who are hired to carry out a simple robbery, but when it goes terribly wrong, they are hunted down and chased across the city. Filming began on location in Detroit, Michigan in September.

Cheadle, Soderbergh, Clooney, and Damon all worked together on Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen, while Clooney also starred in Soderbergh's films Solaris and Out of Sight.

Clooney is dad to three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal.