George Clooney cut his own hair for decades

George Clooney has cut his own hair for more than two decades with a pair of clippers he bought from an infomercial.



The 59-year-old made the surprising confession during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, and said he's been his own barber for more than 25 years thanks to the Flowbee, a device made famous on home shopping channels in the U.S. back in the 1980s.



“My hair is really like straw. So it’s easy to cut, can’t really make too many mistakes. So years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee," Clooney explained, much to interviewer Tracy Smith’s shock.



“The thing with the vacuum cleaner and clippers, yeah. I still have it,” the Gravity star replied. “My haircuts take, literally, two minutes.”



However, the double Oscar winner joked that he wasn't going to try out his haircutting skills on his glamorous wife Amal.



“I wouldn’t do it to my wife...,” the actor grinned.



The Flowbee, which is an electrically powered vacuum cleaner attachment made for cutting hair, was launched in 1988, and was spoofed in the 1992 comedy Wayne’s World.



Fans on Twitter were quick to comment on Clooney's confession, with one writing: "Fellow men: Using the Flowbee to cut your hair will NOT make you look like George Clooney. Just putting that out there before you spend your money."