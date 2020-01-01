NEWS Tiffany Haddish has shed 40 pounds in isolation Newsdesk Share with :





Tiffany Haddish has dropped 40 pounds (18 kilograms) during the coronavirus pandemic by stepping up her diet plan and fitness regimen.



The Girls Trip star revealed she's made it a habit to work out every day, "anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours" because it's easier to stick to a routine when she has nowhere to go.



"During this COVID period, I've lost 40 pounds," she told People.com.



Haddish was inspired to embark on her current health journey by Olympic icon Florence Griffith Joyner, the late track-and-field superstar who continues to hold the world record as the fastest woman of all time.



"I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!" Haddish shared.



To achieve her ideal figure, the actress turned to her garden for food inspiration: "I've been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition - nutrition is everything," she said.



"And I try to dance every day for like, five to 10 minutes. I think that's really important, too: Make it fun!" she suggested.



Haddish's weight loss update comes four months after explaining she had lost 20 pounds (nine kilograms) in just a few months of dating rapper/actor Common.



"I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it," she told Jackass star Steve-O on his podcast over the summer.