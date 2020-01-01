NEWS Alex Pettyfer will direct and star in action-thriller Phantom Of Belgrade Newsdesk Share with :





Alex Pettyfer is set to direct a new action-thriller called Phantom Of Belgrade.



Deadline has reported that Pettyfer, who is best known for roles in I Am Number Four, Beastly, and Magic Mike, will also star in the film, alongside The Girlfriend Experience's Oliver Masucci.



The plot of Phantom Of Belgrade is based on the true story of a remarkable political event during the rule of former Yugoslav president Tito. In 1979, while Tito was on a visit to Cuba, a citizen of Belgrade stole a white Porshe and drove it around prominent areas in the city for ten nights in a row, evading police. The resulting wild goose chase became an oppositional act to Tito's government, as the driver taunted law enforcement and thousands of people are said to have lined the streets to show their support for the dissident.



Phantom Of Belgrade will be Pettyfer's second time in the director's chair after he helmed 2018 drama, Back Roads. He will also produce the movie, along with James Ireland of Dark Dreams Entertainment and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment.



“Oliver is an immense talent and with Alex’s vision, we’re certain we’ll be able bring this inspiring story to life in an incredible way,” said Pettyfer's co-producers in a statement.



Filming is said to be scheduled for May 2021 in Serbia.