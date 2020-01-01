NEWS Kaley Cuoco shoots down Margot Robbie feud rumours Newsdesk Share with :





Kaley Cuoco is firing back at reports suggesting she and Margot Robbie are feuding over rival Harley Quinn projects.



The rumours have suggested the two actresses refused to take the stage together at Comic-Con in San Diego, California to promote their Harley Quinn projects - Robbie played the anti-heroine in Suicide Squad and this year's Birds of Prey, while Kaley is the voice of Harley in DC Comics animated show Harley Quinn.



But The Big Bang Theory star insists the story is nonsense, adding she has never even met Australian leading lady Robbie.



"When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding," Kaley tells Interview magazine. "There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, OK?"



Kaley went on to state she loves Margot and finds the star "so cute".

Margot will reprise the role once again for two new projects; a currently untitled Joker/Harley Quinn movie and Gotham City Sirens.