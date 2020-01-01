Elliot Page's wife wants to keep her gender identity private

The wife of actor Elliot Page wants to keep her gender identity private following the Juno star's decision to tell fans he is transgender and non-binary.

The Oscar nominee, formerly known as Ellen Page, hit headlines on Tuesday when he announced his new name and requested to be referred to by the pronouns "he" and "they".

His wife, Emma Portner, was quick to offer her praise publicly, but she doesn't appreciate questions raised about her personal preferences, and she took to her Instagram Story timeline on Wednesday to make that clear.

"My gender identity, pronouns, and sexuality are private and not up for debate," the dancer and choreographer wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

"Would love for the energy in discussion over my identity to shift into addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to support LGBTQIA2+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Twospirit, Non Binary, and Pansexual) resiliency instead," she went on.

Portner also used the post to share a few other "quick facts" about herself, insisting she is "not Rey from Star Wars", after apparently being compared to Daisy Ridley, the actress who portrays the character in the sci-fi franchise.

She also clarified her occupation as a "canadian dancer/choreographer", instead of a "New York Dance Teacher", claiming the title used in the press is "deeply triggering" for her having quit the gig in 2017.

The couple wed in 2018.