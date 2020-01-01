Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous honour at 2020 Gotham Awards

Chadwick Boseman will posthumously receive an acting honour at the 2020 Gotham Awards.

The Black Panther actor, who passed away in August at the age of 43 following a secret battle with colon cancer, has already been posthumously nominated for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the upcoming Gotham Independent Film Awards, and it has now been revealed that he will be honoured with the awards' annual Actor Tribute.

"Chadwick Boseman was an incredibly talented actor whose significance and impact on-screen and kindness off-screen will never be forgotten. We at IFP are forever indebted to him for all of his contributions to our organization, his legacy in providing mentorship, and we are proud to honor him and all of his historical and groundbreaking contributions with this tribute," said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), which organises the awards, according to Variety.

Boseman's co-star Viola Davis will be given the Actress Tribute, marking the first time the Gotham Awards have honoured two actors from the same film with the honorary prizes.

"Viola Davis is a force within the industry, acting in some of the most culturally impactful and influential films of the past two decades," he added. "While universally recognized in her achievements on the stage, television and film, her extraordinary performance in ?Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is in many ways the culmination of an entire career.

"Both are champions within our industry and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments."

The 30th annual awards ceremony will take place live from its usual venue, Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, on 11 January, with the show using virtual interactive tables as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boseman's final film role, will be released on Netflix on 18 December.