NEWS Kate Winslet thinks she took method acting too far in 'Ammonite' role





The 45-year-old actress plays palaeontologist Mary Anning in the 1840s set romantic drama and revealed that she began living her life in isolation to get under the skin of her character.



Kate said: "I had to live a strange isolated life when I was playing her because when you are an actor they put you up in hotels and make it comfortable for you.



"I just knew I could not do really do that, because I had to do everything to be Mary and I got a bit method."



The 'Titanic' star revealed that she questioned what she was doing as the cottage was so "isolated, cold and rattly".



She told Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show': "It was so isolated, cold and rattly that when there was a big storm the waves would hit the windows of the house and the power would go down and I would lie there thinking, 'Kate what are you doing?' Just go to the hotel with everybody else.



"I would eat this weird soup, and walk around sketching things... it was ridiculous, actually."



Kate stars in the movie opposite Saoirse Ronan who depicts Anning's lesbian lover Charlotte Murchison and admits she was "proud" of the intimate scenes between the pair.



The Oscar-winning star said: "Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves.



"It's definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis (Lee, the director) was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, 'Listen, let us work it out.' And we did. 'We'll start here. We'll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'



"I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I've ever felt doing a love scene on 'Ammonite'. And I felt by far the least self-conscious."