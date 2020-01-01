NEWS Zendaya is the new face of Valentino Newsdesk Share with :





Zendaya has been tapped as the new face of Valentino.



Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said the Emmy-winning actress was the perfect choice for the role as he attempts to modernise the iconic Italian fashion maison.



“The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for today,” Piccioli said in a statement on Friday. “She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”



And the Euphoria star couldn't contain her excitement at landing the coveted role, as she joins the likes of Adut Akech and Lady Gaga at Valentino.



“I am honoured to have been chosen as the face of Valentino,” the 24-year-old said. “I’m so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family.”



A rep for the Italian brand said that Zendaya is “a natural representative” of Valentino’s “contemporary concept of romanticism".



“Zendaya and Pierpaolo share the identity values of a generation she speaks for, in her most spontaneous, personal and progressive way,” they added.



The Spider-Man: Far From Home star has become one of Hollywood's greatest style icons thanks to her flawless red carpet style, and already serves as the face of Lancome's fragrance Idole and mascara Lash Idole.



Zendaya is no stranger to the world of fashion either, as she's previously designed hugely successful collections for Tommy Hilfiger, and created her own clothing line, Daya by Zendaya.