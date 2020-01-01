NEWS Paris Hilton brings '00s styles back for Coach Christmas campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Paris Hilton is channelling her '00s persona for Coach's holiday 21 campaign.



The New York-based fashion house, who has worked with A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan in recent months, has tapped the 39-year-old noughties queen to advertise the relaunch of the brand's The Swinger Bag, which is part of the new The Coach Original collection.



Uploading the campaign video, which also stars German singer Kim Petras, 28, and Internet star Rickey Thompson, 24, on Instagram, label execs wrote: "OMG! #TheSwingerBag, our iconic mini '00s silhouette is back from our archive. So it's only fitting that we go way back to IM with the OGs: #RickeyThompson, #KimPetras and a very 2000's pop icon (hint: #ParisHilton). Stay tuned for the 411 (and get first dibs via the link in bio). #CoachHoliday."



Paris also shared the video, as well as her famous catchphrases in the post.



"That's too hot. #CoachHoliday with the @Coach Swinger bag. Love you, mean it @KimPetras @RickeyThompson . #TheSwingerBag #CoachFamily #CoachNY," she penned.



In the video, the three campaign stars write to each other over an internet messenger system. Heiress Paris, who became a global star during the early part of the millennium thanks to her partying and TV show The Simple Life, can be seen sitting on a green blow-up chair, surrounded by balloons and clutching The Swinger Bag plus a miniature dog.