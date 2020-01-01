Kristen Stewart battled COVID on Happiest Season set

Aubrey Plaza has revealed Kristen Stewart tested positive for COVID-19 while filming new movie Happiest Season.

The two stars filmed the project back in February, and Aubrey let it slip that her castmate fell ill as the shoot wrapped.

"COVID-19 was on our set," she said during an appearance on The Late Show on Friday.

"Kristen got sick. Well, we didn't know. A lot of people got sick. It was the last week of February," she recalled.

"It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it," Plaza went on.

She added: "No one understood how serious it was. I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn't, thank God."

Plaza also told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert she was disappointed that her character in the film didn't end up with Stewart's.

"I wanted it very badly," she disclosed.

She mused: "But I didn't write the thing and I didn't direct the thing. I showed up, did my job, and got out of there. There are some things you just don't have control over."

Plaza then noted: "I'm not giving up hope for (character) Riley. I think she's got a bright future ahead."