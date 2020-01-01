NEWS Henry Golding sats 'weaknesses and faults' of Snake Eyes will be revealed Newsdesk Share with :





Henry Golding says that the "weaknesses and faults" of Snake Eyes will be shown in the upcoming movie about the 'G.I. Joe' character.



The 33-year-old actor plays the titular ninja in the origin story and explained that the action blockbuster - which is set to be released in 2021 - will show the character's flaws as he becomes a military force.



Speaking at the virtual edition of Brazil's annual Comic-Con experience, Henry said: "What fans can kind of expect is the origin of Snake Eyes. You see his weaknesses, you see his faults, you see him trying to make amends for decisions that perhaps weren't as savoury as you would imagine.



"You see a bond between brothers, you see the thrill of creating a team and defeating the hurdles in front of you, and you get to really see some damn cool fight scenes, which we trained and got our a**** kicked for, and they were phenomenal."



Legendary 'G.I. Joe' comic book writer Larry Hama added that the film's martial arts scenes make this project different to the previous movies about the character.



He explained: "You have to make it clear to the fans that that's the thing that makes this different than the other iterations.



"How these martial arts scenes are so central to the whole fabric of the story. In the other iterations, they were secondary. There was lots of vehicles and explosions and all these things, and the thing about having it be central to the martial arts experience and the conflict is that it brings it all down to the characters, and the characters are the only thing you really care about.



"I think that's an important thing that potential viewers of this film should know about."



Golding previously revealed that the flick relies on physical stunts for its action scenes rather than CGI, and he is certain the sequences will wow audiences.



He said: "We have an authenticity to this. Which no one will ever have seen in a 'G.I. Joe' franchise ever.



"The amount of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI. Generally speaking, it's all physical stunts."



Golding stars alongside Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow and Samara Weaving as Snake Eyes' love interest Scarlett in the movie, whilst Iko Uwais and Ursula Corbero also feature.