Neil Patrick Harris considering legal action against alleged board game fraudster

Neil Patrick Harris has contemplated taking legal action against a man who is claiming credit for helping the actor come up with his new trivia board game.

The Gone Girl star recently launched Box One, a tabletop escape game full of twists and turns, designed to be enjoyed by just one player, but he's been left fuming after discovering another guy has been spreading false rumours online, suggesting Harris didn't create the concept completely by himself.

"To be honest, I'm a little annoyed... there's some guy online claiming that he helped design the game, and I'm getting emails and texts from people (about him)," Harris shared on America's The Drew Barrymore Show.

"There's a guy... who's claiming that he was involved in Box One. It's a little frustrating to the point of almost wanting me to get litigious," the star vented.

"I probably shouldn't even be talking about this live on your show, otherwise it gives him more credibility, but I take pride in the fact that this is a thing that I created," he said.

Harris spent two years developing the game and recently insisted he wasn't releasing Box One to boost his finances.

"I'm not trying to make money on this thing, legitimately I am so pleased with the content and the gameplay, I just want people to play it so they know where my brain is (at)," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.