Will Smith returning for season two of Snapchat show

Will Smith is heading back to Snapchat for a special second season of his isolation series Will From Home.



The Bad Boys for Life star will launch a 10-episode holiday edition on Monday, and this time around, he will be sharing the spotlight with everyday Americans, recognised for their acts of selflessness and bravery amid the COVID-19 crisis.



He will also welcome a string of celebrity guests, including musicians Alicia Keys, Jason Derulo, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Jill Scott, Master P, and Black Thought, and actress Liza Koshy.



Will From Home debuted in April and documented the actor's activities as he spent time with his family in isolation at the start of the pandemic.



The show, which was produced by Westbrook Media, the firm owned by Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, became one of the social media platform's most popular original releases, with more than 35 million Snapchat users tuning in to watch.



Westbrook Media President Brad Haugen said of the new season: "We have experienced many challenges this year, but Season 2 of 'Will From Home' is an incredible reminder of the power that we as individuals have to better the lives of those around us."