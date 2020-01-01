Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel to reunite for virtual Elf table read

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel are to virtually reunite for a table read of their 2003 movie Elf.

The pair, who starred as Buddy the Elf and his love interest Jovie respectively in the much-loved festive classic, will be joined by Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner, and John Lithgow for the event on 13 December at 4pm ET.

The event will benefit Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia's upcoming Senate runoff elections.

"I'm excited to bring Buddy back to the small screen to benefit the critical Senate runoff elections in Georgia," Ferrell told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate, and I'm hoping that Buddy and the rest of the Elf cast, can play a small role in delivering that change."

"If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes," Deschanel wrote on Twitter. "Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems... You can get your tickets here! http://elfreunion.com."

A Black Lady Sketch Show's Ashley Nicole Black will take charge of hosting the virtual reunion, while Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Philipps, Matt Walsh, and Pod Save America's Jon Favreau are also set to make appearances during the table read.