NEWS Kim Kardashian pleads with Donald Trump to overturn Brandon Bernard's execution Newsdesk Share with :





Kim Kardashian has turned to U.S. President Donald Trump in a last-ditch attempt to stop the execution of Brandon Bernard.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Wednesday to appeal to the president ahead of Bernard's scheduled execution on Thursday.



"Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father, is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government," she tweeted. "Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I'm calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison."



Bernard is currently behind bars at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he has been on death row since being sentenced in 2000 for his involvement in a robbery that led to the deaths of Todd and Stacie Bagley on the Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas in 1999.



"Most of the time executions happen, in our names, without a lot of attention given to them," Kim added. "This is unacceptable. For the next 24 hours I will be tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump."



Kim's attempts to get the execution cancelled comes after she first tweeted about the inmate last month, when she wrote: "While Brandon did participate in this crime, his role was minor compared to that of the other teens involved. In fact, Brandon was not a part of the initial carjacking that took place and was stunned when the robbery turned into a homicide with one of the other teens shooting both Todd and Stacie in the head.



"The gunman then turned to Brandon, gun still in hand, and told him to light the car Todd and Stacie lay in on fire to destroy the evidence. Brandon believed both were dead, though Stacie was not, and was fearful for his own life, so he made the terrible decision to comply."



Bernard is one of five executions set to take place before Trump exits the presidency in January.



Trump has yet to respond to Kim's tweet.