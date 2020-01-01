Jamie Dornan embarrassed by folk music past

Jamie Dornan was left red-faced while promoting his new movie Wild Mountain Thyme with co-star Emily Blunt on Thursday when his past as a folk singer was exposed.

The two castmates were being interviewed live via Zoom on Good Morning America when Dornan's musical past was brought up.

"Were you in a folk band?" Blunt exclaimed.

"This is news," she added.

Dornan tried to play down the link to his folk past when video footage of him performing as a young man flashed onscreen.

"Oh come on, don't be showing that," he pleaded, placing his head in his hands.

"I don't know who that young man is," he said.

As the footage continued, much to Blunt's amusement, Dornan added, "Please stop it!"

Blunt loved the treat, joking: "This is a Christmas gift."

But she stopped in her tracks when GMA co-host Robin Roberts added, "Emily, weren't you almost a pop star?"

The actress scolded: "You better not have footage... It never felt like a glove that fit for me. I was told, 'You could be the Britney Spears of England', and I was like, 'I can't dance and I don't want to be Britney Spears'."

Blunt revealed Dame Judi Dench, who she was working with at the time onstage, encouraged her to ditch her singing career and stick with acting.

"She goes, 'Oh no darling, you can't do both', and she was the one who kinda encouraged me to make the calls and pull out of the whole venture," she recalled.

"I credit Dame Judi Dench with the reason that there's no footage of me like there is of Jamie Dornan," she teased.