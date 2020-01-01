Taraji P. Henson makes directorial debut with Bron Studios drama Two-Faced

Taraji P. Henson is set to make her feature film directorial debut with Bron Studios drama Two-Faced.

The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress will also play a supporting role in the movie as the lead character's mother.

“After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut!" Henson told Deadline.

Two-Faced will tell the story of Joy, a Black high school senior who jeopardises getting into her dream college when she confronts her school's principal, Jerald, about his racist past.

"What first attracted me to this project was Joy," Henson shared.

"She is the character I needed to see in films growing up, but never had," she explained.

Two-Faced's screenplay was written by a recent graduate of the UCLA Screenwriting Program, Cat Wilkins, who received first place in the feature comedy category at the 2020 UCLA Screenwriters Showcase.

Hensen acknowledged her co-producers and Wilkins, enthusing: "It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with Bron Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story – both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color – feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life!”