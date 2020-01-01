NEWS Kim Kardashian 'lost it' in final call with Brandon Bernard before his execution Newsdesk Share with :





Kim Kardashian had to mute her phone during her final call with inmate Brandon Bernard so he couldn't hear her cry.



The reality star had been using her fame and legal skills to try and appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to stay the execution of Bernard, but her attempts failed and the execution took place on Thursday.



"Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I've ever had," she wrote on social media on Thursday. "Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn't over."



Detailing their final call, which came after Judge James Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Indiana denied the request for a delay to the execution, Kim told her followers on Twitter: "When he told me he's claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn't want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn't hear me cry like that."



"(We) didn't say goodbye (because) we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again," she added. "We said talk to you soon!"



Bernard had been on death row since being sentenced in 2000 for his involvement in a robbery that led to the deaths of Todd and Stacie Bagley on the Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas in 1999.